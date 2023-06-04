The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Young fires back to winning ways

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 4 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Ayers tries to break out of a tackle attempt during his strong performance to help Young down Junee on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Josh Ayers tries to break out of a tackle attempt during his strong performance to help Young down Junee on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Young shook off another scratchy start coming off two heavy losses to stop the rot at Alfred Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.