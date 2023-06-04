Young fires back to winning ways

Young shook off another scratchy start coming off two heavy losses to stop the rot at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
After being unbeaten through the first four rounds of the season before successive losses, the Cherrypickers were put to the test early by Junee.
However they were able to make plenty of inroads through their understrength rivals as the clash wore on.
Blaming himself for the slow start, where Junee led 10-0 after 15 minutes, captain-coach Nick Cornish was pleased with the side's recovery to take a 50-22 victory and get back to winning ways.
"It was pleasing, our start wasn't good but the first 15 minutes were on me," Cornish said.
"There were a couple of bad miss-reads, I overchased on one of them then slipped over scrambling for two easy tries but other than that we started to look a bit better.
"We might have started playing a little bit too much footy but that happens when there's space there and everyone gets a little too excited."
Young have struggled to score points in the last fortnight but the biggest issue they've had all season is conceding them.
While Junee were able to cross twice from dummy half in the last 20 minutes of the clash, Cornish did think there was some improvement there.
"We probably still need a little more pride in our line," he said.
"We turned the ball over a little and defence wins comps and our defence on our line probably wasn't good enough."
Despite their early struggles, Young were able to recover from their slow start when Hogan scored off a Cornish offload just after going down 10-0 after Joel Crowder opened the scoring in his first grade debut after three minutes before Zac Carey scored in almost the same spot after a Cherrypickers error.
Tom Demeio then got things rolling for Young leading into half-time with two tries in two minutes giving them the lead.
Sam Graziani ensured the Cherrypickers led 18-10 at the break when he swooped on a Jacob Lucas kick.
It was one of two tries Young scored with Warren Llloyd sin binned as Jesse Corcoran scored off a Jonah Latu break four minutes into the second half.
Josh Ayers scored a double of his own to take the margin out to 28 points before Daniel Foley was able to get one back for the Diesels.
Tries to Cornish and Tom Giles saw Young bring up their half-century before Bailey Robertson, who was one of three debutants for the Diesels scored from dummy half to give Junee something to celebrate.
Coming into the clash without five players from last week's narrow loss to Kangaroos, Junee will be chasing their first win since returning to first grade when they travel down to Albury after the general bye.
Young will also be on the road against Southcity on June 18.
However representative forward Jayke Hogan is in doubt for the clash with the Bulls with his knee injury the big downer of the day for the Cherrypickers.
Cornish hopes it isn't as bad as first thought with the front rower one of Young's most reliable players.
"He's a work horse who holds our middle together, shuts things down, plays big minutes and just does his job," he said.
"He's just massive for us."
