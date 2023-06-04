The final hurdle for Wagga's first mosque could be overcome on Monday night as city councillors vote on the $2 million historic proposal.
Muslim Association Riverina Wagga Australia (MARWA) lodged the proposed design for the $2 million project in October last year.
Councillors will vote on the project at tonight's meeting, when it will hear from members of the community about their thoughts on the plans.
The development application comes before councillors with the recommendation from council staff to approve it.
MARWA vice-chair Sajid Latif said the Muslim community in Wagga is hoping the mosque will be ready for use by the end of next year if plans get the green light.
"I have been speaking with members of the community and everyone is desperately waiting for the decision," he said.
"We are excited that it is part of the agenda."
Mr Sajid said there will be members of the MARWA at the meeting waiting for the results.
"Everything is looking positive - it will be a matter of what the councillors think of it," he said.
"The community is prepared for anything - the agenda is to have a dedicated place here and we will do whatever it takes.
"People have done a lot of work to make it happen and we are prepared for any challenges that may come up."
Just short of $100,000 has been raised to see the plans go ahead.
Plans for the mosque will include the construction of an interconnected two-storey building with a central tower at an empty plot at 19 Jones Street in East Wagga.
It will also include the development of a large car park and a basketball court situated away from the road to enable a peaceful environment.
Eleven of the 45 submissions received during the DA's public exhibition period objected to the development, just crossing the threshold of 10 objections required for it to come before councillors for determination.
The need for a mosque comes as the Muslim population of Wagga continues to grow rapidly according to MARWA, with more than 1000 Muslims currently calling Wagga home and no appropriate space to cater for congregational prayers.
At present, the Muslim community uses the CSU Islamic Study Centre for congregational prayers - a space that only fits up to 30 people.
Wagga City Council meeting agenda notes state it is recommended the plans be approved with conditions, painting a somewhat positive picture for the potential outcome.
There are several issues, however, that will be discussed at the meeting including permissibly of use, the building's design and the site layout, car parking, noise impacts and submissions.
The notes do state that the site is considered suitable for the proposed development and that the development is in the public interest and consistent with objectives contained within the council's Community Strategic Plan.
If plans are knocked back by council following the meeting, the MARWA will look at other avenues for the development of a mosque in Wagga.
