Public, council to discuss $2 million plans for first Wagga mosque

By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 5:00am
An interconnected building could fill a vacant lot on Jones Street, East Wagga, if plans for a mosque are approved by council. Picture supplied
The final hurdle for Wagga's first mosque could be overcome on Monday night as city councillors vote on the $2 million historic proposal.

