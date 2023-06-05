Barellan coach Jodie Landy has eyes on the 2023 finals series, with her A grade side sitting third on the Farrer League ladder as the season reaches the halfway mark.
In a tight, two-goal win over Northern Jets this weekend, Landy is pleased with the development of her young team so far.
"We had a 10 goal lead in the last quarter, and I don't know if it was the heat or what it was but the girls just stopped, and the Jets being the good side they are, we're able to come back at us pretty strong," Landy said.
"Luckily we'd done enough work in the first three quarters and to halfway through the last quarter to maintain the lead."
Landy said the game was a good opportunity to see how the side is faring through the season as they reach the half-way mark.
With five players in the side 18-years-old or younger, there's plenty of growth ahead of the team.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"There's always going to be a lot of growth throughout the season, and we're progressing well," she said.
"Right through all the grades there's a good sense of camaraderie between all the grades and within their own teams.
"I think people are having fun and that is the main thing, they're enjoying each other, but always when you've got a lot of young kids in a higher grade it's not always the skills you've got to work on, it's keeping confidence and toughness, it's a big step up for them."
Working on court work and valuing possession over recent weeks, Landy was pleased with how her defence played on Saturday.
"I think all through the court, we've been doing a lot of work from defence out, and now we're starting to work on the attack end," she said.
While the league has a bye next week for the June long weekend, Barellan will also be off the week following with their second round bye of the year.
Reaching the middle of the season Landy is happy with the two weeks off, and the chance to have some rest before getting back on court.
"We've actually got a pretty good draw, as the draw progresses for us, the teams in most grades get stronger, so it's a good lead into finals," she said.
"We've got to have it, now's the time."
Starting the season with a goal to make the finals this year, Landy is more than pleased with where the side is at.
Barellan weren't the only ones with a tight win this weekend with Coleambally working a three goal win over Marrar at Langtry Oval.
At Nixon Park and Gumly Oval hosts Temora and East Wagga-Kooringal both had comfortable wins over their visitors.
Coleambally 49 d Marrar 46 at Langtry Oval.
Temora 69 d Charles Sturt University 46 at Nixon Park.
Barellan 45 d Northern Jets 43 at Barellan Sports Ground.
East Wagga-Kooringal 49 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 35 at Gumly Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.