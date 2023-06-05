The Daily Advertiser
Barellan eye off finals, East Wagga get a win at home

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 2:30pm
Maeve Jackson during East Wagga-Kooringal's 14-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Maeve Jackson during East Wagga-Kooringal's 14-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Barellan coach Jodie Landy has eyes on the 2023 finals series, with her A grade side sitting third on the Farrer League ladder as the season reaches the halfway mark.

