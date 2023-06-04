The Daily Advertiser
Scorchers come back together after rough game last week

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 4 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
Wagga Scorchers are feeling better grouped this weekend after a rough game last week. Picture supplied
Wagga Scorchers are feeling better grouped this weekend after a rough game last week. Picture supplied

They couldn't get a win over Old Canberrans this weekend, but there was a better feeling among the Wagga Scorchers after this weekend's game.

