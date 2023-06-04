They couldn't get a win over Old Canberrans this weekend, but there was a better feeling among the Wagga Scorchers after this weekend's game.
Going down 3-0, coach Patrick O'Donnell said he felt the team were in control of the game but did not make use of scoring opportunities.
"We had the run of play, I thought we were the better team, we just couldn't put the ball in the net," O'Donnell said.
"We did put them under pressure a lot, we had chances, just our execution is letting us down a little bit at the moment but that's something that we've got to really work on more going forward."
After a disappointing effort last weekend, O'Donnell said the side played significantly better and were able to step into the game with a much better mentality.
"It was a bit more enthusiastic, I still think there's something not quite right just yet and that's something which we're all trying to address at the moment," he said.
Tim Flint and Adam Boyd were standouts for O'Donnell.
"Flint had a great game, he was strong on the ball and Adam played really well, moving the ball a lot through the mids, but I definitely think it was Flints game, he held the fort in the back," he said.
With a league bye for the long weekend next week, O'Donnell feels the break has come at a good time for them.
Two weeks of training and a break before hitting the ground running will do the side good he said.
"You can't take anyone lightly in the Canberra league, so we've still got to be able to turn up and put on a good performance but hopefully not having to travel, being at home, playing in front of our home crowd will get us going a bit more," O'Donnell said.
Scorchers will return to the field in two weeks to play Albury at Jubilee Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
