Wagga Heat have recorded their second win of the season after defeating Tamworth by 26-points at PCYC Stadium.
The Heat burst out of the blocks early and carried a 12 point lead into the first break and never looked back as they went on to win 96-70.
Coach Zac Maloney was thrilled to grab the win and was very impressed with the performance from his side.
"I think the best thing about the night was just the way we did it," Maloney said.
"The way the boys all come together, something clicked there and you could feel it brewing for the last few weeks at training.
"It was the first time we sort of had our full squad together for quite a few weeks.
"After the game their coach gave us a lot of props about our culture and said that it's one of the best team cultures that he's come across, so to get compliments like that is a credit to the boys and credit to how we played last night."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Jacob Edwards was fantastic for the Heat and finished the game with 27 points while Maloney and Nathan Elmer both contributed nicely with 16 apiece.
Maloney was really impressed with Edwards' performance and noted that he did the majority of his damage early in the contest.
"I think he had 21 points in the first half so he come out firing which is really good," he said.
"It's very, very rare that both Jake and I both get going early and we both got going in the first quarter.
"Then Jake took over in the second and both of us didn't really need to do much in the last two quarters as Nathan Elmer really stepped up for us in the second half and kept the points ticking over."
After a cracking opening term, the Heat kept their foot on the pedal in the second and took a 21 point lead into the halftime break.
Maloney admitted they went through a bit of a lull during the third quarter, but was proud of how his side tackled the challenge and refused to put their heads down.
"One of the biggest things for us was we were in the same sort of position against St George earlier on in the year," he said.
"Going into halftime the message was lets see how far we've come from there and see what lessons we took out of that.
"The second half was a little bit of a slog, there was a couple of passages there where there wasn't any scoring going on and we had a bit of a lull.
"But during that lull we weren't really letting them score either so it just would've been boring as a fan to watch as both teams were going up and down and not scoring.
"We then hit a groove again and later on in the fourth quarter we kicked away."
It was also a memorable night for Will Maslin who scored his first point in Waratah League in the Heat victory.
Maloney said it was awesome to see Maslin get some reward for his effort and hard work over the past couple of years.
"He scored his first point in state league last night," he said.
"He's had a rough couple of weeks so it was good to see him get on the scoreboard and he's been a development player that's been around in my three years of coaching.
"It was exciting and it was good to see all the boys really get around him after it."
