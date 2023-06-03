Dialogue is essential in reform

Given proposed legislation to clamp down on the gig economy, and to close what Employment Minister Tony Burke calls "the labour hire loophole", is not yet drafted, claims of a lack of consultation seem disingenuous.
It would seem the Master Builders Association, which is against change, is making a pre-emptive strike to let the government know it has a fight on its hands. Its argument, based on a discussion paper the government released recently, is that as many as 264,000 self-employed tradies could be forced to become employees.
"That [paper] makes it very clear that it [the proposed legislation] will apply, potentially, to all independent contractors working in "employee-like conditions"," MBA CEO Denita Wawn said.
Ms Wawn did acknowledge sham contracting does exist in the building industry and said she was prepared to discuss that.
Sham contracting, for the uninitiated, is a work arrangement where a person is, in almost every respect, a regular employee at their boss's beck and call while being paid as a contractor with no access to sick leave, holidays, superannuation or other employee benefits. The MBA, in its submission to the DWR, has said independent contractors should be able to choose their hours of work and what work they do, and be free to negotiate their own fees and conditions.
That is the antithesis of sham contracting and not something the government should have a problem with - as Mr Burke has indicated. He says the MBA has lifted a part of the paper targeted at the gig economy and is saying it will be introduced across the board. While to some this may seem like a storm in a teacup there are serious issues at stake. Tens of thousands of people work as "contractors", but despite "employee-like" work arrangements, they effectively have no rights whatsoever.
Mr Burke's commitment to making Australia a country where you don't have to rely on tips to make ends meet is a commendable and a welcome return to the ethos of the fair go. But the changes, while welcome, will only be long lasting and effective if everybody is kept inside the tent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.