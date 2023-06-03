Griffith has returned to form in style after defeating Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 72-points at Exies Oval.
After a low-scoring opening half, the Swans kicked five goals to none in the third term as they eventually went on to run out victors 14.17 (101) to 3.11 (29).
After back-to-back losses to Turvey Park and Coolamon, Swans coach Greg Dreyer told The Area News that he was really pleased with his side's response.
"We have had more conversations than we have training just about our preparation and attitude because that is what we have been talking about all season," Dreyer said.
"Defence is the key at the moment and if we can keep defending well, we have enough confidence in our attack that we can match it with most things.
"It's just a bit of consistency from us and it is probably a bit of a hangover from last year, but I think they realise that they have to turn up every week and there are no easy games."
Young Griffith key forward Patrick Payne finished with three goals for the afternoon with those of those coming in the first term while assistant coach Sam Daniel also kicked three in his 100th senior game for the Swans.
Swans debutant Bailey Morrissey also was impressive and finished the game with two goals after a slow start.
It was a dirty day for the Demons who only kicked two goals in the opening half while their third didn't come until time on in the last quarter.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Full Time
Griffith 2.4 6.9 11.13 14.17 (101)
Collingullie GP 1.2 2.4 2.8 3.11 (29)
GOALS: Griffith: S.Daniel 3, P.Payne 3, B.Morrissey 2, A.Page 2, K.Spencer 1, J.Girdler 1, O.Bartter 1, M.Rosengreen 1; Collingullie GP: S.Jolliffe 1, S.Durnan 1, H.Wichman 1
BEST: Griffith: K.Spencer, N.Conlan, N.Richards, R.Pollock, T.Moraschi, A.McCormick; Collingullie GP: K.Flack, E.Perryman, R.Martyn, T.Crakanthorp, H.Wichman, T.Howard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.