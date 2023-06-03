The Daily Advertiser
Marrar record a 75-point win over Coleambally

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 3 2023 - 9:41pm, first published 9:30pm
Mitch Bloomfield kicked four goals in Marrar's win over Coleambally on Saturday.
Mitch Bloomfield kicked four goals in Marrar's win over Coleambally on Saturday.

MARRAR enjoyed their biggest win of the season with a 75-point hiding of Coleambally on Saturday.

