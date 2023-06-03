MARRAR enjoyed their biggest win of the season with a 75-point hiding of Coleambally on Saturday.
The Bombers made it five wins on the trot as they proved a class above Coleambally, winning 17.13 (115) to 6.4 (40) at Langtry Oval.
The first three quarters were quite one-sided before the Blues added some respectability to the scoreline with five of the last seven goals of the game.
Toby Lawler marked his return with a best-on-ground performance, while Mitch Bloomfield shone with four goals.
At the other end of the ground, Stanley Tipiloura continued his strong season with five of Coleambally's six goals.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was happy to get another win on the board.
"Pretty happy with the standard of footy that we played for most of the game," Gardner said.
"We played the way we want to go about it for the first three quarters. Unfortunately we let ourselves down in the last quarter. There's always something to work on and that's probably it.
"But overall pretty happy and happy with where we're at for the halfway point of the season."
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 6.4 10.8 17.11 17.13 (115)
Coleambally Blues 1.2 1.3 4.4 6.4 (40)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: M.Bloomfield 4, B.Walker 3, N.Cawley 2, J.Staines 2, N.Molkentin 1, K.Flood 1, C.Bourke 1, M.Rynehart 1, T.Lawler 1, C.Graetz 1; Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura 5
BEST: Marrar Bombers: T.Lawler, Z.Walgers, M.Bloomfield, K.Flood, B.Walker, J.Staines; Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura, K.Pete, J.Breed, T.Mannes, C.Hayes, D.Brain.
