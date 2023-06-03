Improved Southcity fall just short of victory

Southcity hit back from a heavy loss to Tumut but it wasn't quite enough to register their second win of the season.
After being blown away early by the Blues last week, this time around the Bulls were right in the contest at Anzac Park.
The two teams went try-for-try to be level with less than 20 minutes to play.
Southcity had chances to go ahead before three Gundagai tries in the last 15 minutes saw the Tigers skip clear to head into the general bye with a 32-24 victory.
After missing last week's 38-4 loss, coach Kyle McCarthy thought it was a much better display despite being disappointed they couldn't take the win.
"We faded late, which hurt, but we were right in it up to our eyeballs for most of it," McCarthy said.
"A couple of lapses late just cost us.
"They (Gundagai) played pretty well and got over the top of us and probably our discipline cost us.
"A few back-to-back penalties at times got them out of trouble after some good work defensively early in the sets."
Southcity have just one win to their credit from their opening five games.
However McCarthy hopes the tight loss to Gundagai, who have won four of their last five games, gives the Bulls something to work on coming off the general bye.
Especially after the side had to overcome the loss of halfback Josh Siegwalt.
Siegwalt was charged late in the week following an investigation into an off-field incident in their loss to Temora a fortnight ago.
He is yet to have his case heard but elected to take an early plea in an endeavour to be right to take on Kangaroos on July 15 if their hopes for a downgrade don't come off.
"We trained all week with me at nine and him at seven but the late change wasn't too bad, we adapted pretty well on the run but going into the bye now there's still plenty to work on," McCarthy said.
Southcity will host Young after the general bye.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
