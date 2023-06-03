NORTHERN Jets consolidated their position in second spot with a 54-point win over Barellan on Saturday.
The Jets were on top from the outset and pushed the Two Blues out of the top five with a 17.7 (109) to 8.7 (55) win at Barellan Sportsground.
A six-goal second term had Barellan in full control as they went into half-time six goals in front. Barellan replied with the next three after the main break to challenge before the Jets kicked away again.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper wasn't satisfied with the performance.
"Credit to Barellan, they made it a really physical contest and it always is when we play each other. Two physical teams that just go hard at it," Harper said.
"It felt a bit closer than what it was.
"They're a physical side, their attack on the footy was really good and we were a bit up and down today. We were good at times, really poor at times.
"A 54-point win against anyone you'd take every day of the week, there's not too many negatives to come out of it besides being an up and down day for us. We just lacked some consistency."
Jets midfielder Jeromy Lucas kicked four goals in a best-on-ground performance, while full-forward Matt Wallis booted five. Ryan Cox and Josh Avis also enjoyed good games for the Jets.
Riley Irvin was Barellan's best player.
It was a fiery affair and featured an all-in melee in the final term.
The Jets will welcome back four key players after the bye to face North Wagga.
Full-time
Northern Jets 2.2 8.5 12.7 17.7 (109)
Barellan Two Blues 0.4 2.5 6.6 8.7 (55)
GOALS: Northern Jets: M.Wallis 5, J.Lucas 4, R.Cox 2, S.Clemson 2, C.Bell 1, J.Bell 1, H.Gaynor 1, M.Haddrill 1; Barellan Two Blues: H.McKenzie 2, D.Schmetzer 1, J.Carroll-Tape 1, J.Hillman 1, J.Moala 1, J.Taylor 1, W.Ellis 1.
BEST: Northern Jets: J.Lucas, S.Fisher, B.McKinnon, R.Cox, H.Gaynor, T.Heath; Barellan Two Blues: R.Irvin, S.Bourchier, J.Taylor, B.Cleaver, L.Paterson, J.Carroll-Tape.
