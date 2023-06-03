Ag College weren't at their best but were still able to complete their mission to Tumut.
The university club went on their last road trip of the season wanting to bring back five points and did just enough at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
Coming off a big win over Wagga City, Aggies had more of a challenge on their hands this time around but were still able to come away with a 22-19 win.
"We definitely didn't play our best footy, and they were very good up here, but we got the five points so we're happy," coach Tom Lamond said.
"It was a very scrappy game but we defended well enough to hang on to it."
Ag College never trialled in the clash and did just enough to hold on.
Lamond was impressed with Nick Driessen's input after coming into the side for Tom Heilman while Aggies may not be without star playmaker Anthony Taylor for too long with his wrist issue not as bad as first thought.
He is a chance to return for their next clash with Deniliquin on June 17.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
