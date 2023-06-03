Late try helps Albury topple Kangaroos

Albury ensured their wait was worthwhile as they hit back from successive losses to end Kangaroos' winning run.
The Wagga club had won three of their first four games to sit atop the Group Nine ladder but allowed the Thunder to get the jump on them at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Albury scored twice in the second half before withstanding a 'Roos rally.
Instead Marama Reti crashed over for his second try to help his side to a 24-18 win.
After losses to Young and Southcity leading into two byes, captain Lachie Munro was pleased with how the side was able to respond.
"It's been pretty tough with all the byes just trying to build something with so many new players," Munro said.
"We thought we probably should have won that Southcity won but it's good to back that up and get the win over Wagga (Kangaroos) who were on top."
Albury took a 12-0 lead into half-time after tries to Sebastian Nelson and Isaac Carpenter.
Luke Ingram was able to score against his former club to get Kangaroos on the board before a quick response by Reti.
Kangaroos looked to be getting the upper hand as quickfire tries to Latrell and Izak Ford levelled things with 20 minutes still to play.
However Albury were able to find the match winner to keep themselves right in the thick of the top-five race approaching the midway point of the season.
Munro was impressed with how they were able to respond to take their third win of the season.
"It's something we've been talking about over the last few weeks - just responding if we make an error or give away a penalty," he said.
"Everyone has to turn up for one another, that's something we've really worked on over the last two weeks and luckily in the last 10 to 15 minutes it came into play and we were able to get that last try to seal the game."
The Thunder are one of five teams level on top of the ladder with 10 points but have the worst points differential.
However Munro believes chalking up the wins is what really matters with such a compact ladder.
"The comp is so close and any sort of win over any side is so important at the moment," he said. "Looking at the ladder it's so close.
"We're just happy to get the two points."
Albury now have the general bye to contend with before a clash with Junee at Greenfield Park on June 17.
Munro hopes they can start to build some momentum.
"We've had heaps of byes which has been tough on the whole playing group just gelling a bit but I feel like today was a pretty good step in the right direction," he said.
