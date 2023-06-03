Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has returned to the winners list after defeating Leeton-Whitton by 31-points at Leeton Showground.
With the game in the balance at three-quarter-time, the Goannas kicked four goals to two in the last term to eventually run out winners 13.13 (91) to 9.6 (60).
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was pleased to see his side grab the four points and believed the Goannas could take some positives out of the contest.
"Yeah most definitely it does, it always feel good to win no matter how you do it," Rowe said.
"I could see how people may see that a team that wants to be a contender verse a team that's certainly developing that a 30 odd point victory is nothing to write home about.
"Look they'd probably be right to be honest, but we are still really taking positives out of the fact that we got the job done today.
"Myself and Nelson (Foley) will never use injuries or unavailability as an excuse but sometimes when your side tends to be a little bit of a revolving door it can be difficult.
"We had to make seven changes this week and that came off the back of multiple changes the week before and multiple changes the week before that.
"So for us it was just about banking a W and I suppose try to find some positives in regards to the way we went about it or on an individual level even."
One positive for the Goannas was the performance of Harry Fitzsimmons who starred for MCUE in just his third game back after having knee surgery.
Rowe was really pleased with the performance of Fitzsimmons while he was also encouraged with the efforts of Ryan Turnbull and Luke Lawrence.
"Certainly what we saw as a huge positive today was Harry Fitzsimmons' game," he said.
"He was our mug winner today and we thought he was tremendous.
"He won a heap of the footy and a lot of contested ball and then also zipped out of stoppages and used the ball going forward quite well.
"Ryan Turnbull also came back after a couple of weeks off and immediately owned the corridor and used the footy really well.
"Then we pushed Luke Lawrence back to halfback and we wanted more run out of our back line and we wanted Luke to work harder and work at top speed more often.
"He was brilliant today and had somewhere in the vicinity of 30 touches and was solid defensively."
While pleased with his side's ability to grind out the win, Rowe admitted it was far from a complete performance and credited the Crows for their efforts especially in the third quarter.
"It was a game where at times we were really sloppy with ball in hand and we certainly let Leeton right into the game," he said.
"When they got a little bit of a sniff in the third quarter to their credit they played some really competitive footy.
"Their coach Tom Groves led them exceptionally well today, I thought he played very well.
"We came in at three-quarter-time with a game of footy to win and again whilst people may look at the upper end of the ladder verse the bottom end of the ladder and expect that wouldn't be the case.
"When you've got 10 or 11 out and your team is very unsettled then the footy is a bit more challenging than probably what it could be otherwise.
"The fact that we responded and probably played our best quarter of footy in the last quarter, we are walking away taking that as a positive."
Full Time
MCUE 3.5 8.6 9.10 13.13 (91)
Leeton Whitton 0.2 5.2 7.4 9.6 (60)
GOALS: MCUE: P.Gardiner 3, F.Collins 3, T.Wheeler 2, L.Lawrence 1, S.Male 1, D.Arthur 1, J.Male 1, W.Morshead 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, T.Doyle 2, T.Groves 1, J.Turner 1, T.Meline 1, D.Mcgillivray 1
BEST: MCUE: H.Fitzsimmons, L.Lawrence, N.Foley, R.Turnbull, P.Gardiner, T.Wheeler; Leeton Whitton: T.Groves, L.Mahalm, K.Stockton, J.Grundy, T.Doyle, J.Turner
