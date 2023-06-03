The Daily Advertiser
MCUE has defeated Leeton-Whitton by 31-points at Leeton Showground

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 3 2023 - 9:30pm
Luke Lawrence had an outstanding game for the Goannas in their win against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Ash Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has returned to the winners list after defeating Leeton-Whitton by 31-points at Leeton Showground.

