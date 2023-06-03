TWO relatively new forwards guided Charles Sturt University to an important 66-point thrashing of Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Hamish Warwick and Connor Thompson-Gardener combined for nine of the Bushpigs' 14 goals in their 14.13 (97) to 4.7 (31) win over the Kangaroos.
It proved a memorable senior debut for Thompson-Gardener, who completed a remarkable rise to the senior ranks with a four-goal effort after missing out on CSU's reserve grade team during last year's finals series.
Warwick, in just his fifth senior game, booted five goals and had a hand in several others in a best-on-ground display.
The performances came as the Bushpigs kicked eight goals to one after half-time to put Temora away.
It pushed the Bushpigs into fifth spot at the halfway mark of the home and away season.
The day wasn't without drama however with in-form CSU midfielder Lachie Holmes yellow carded and reported for a sling tackle that left Temora's Bayley Blackwell concussed.
To make matters worse for the Kangaroos, coach Jimmy Kennedy injured his calf in the third term.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan was rapt to secure an important win.
"It was our first away win all year so the boys worked hard and showed a lot of character, I thought," Cohalan said.
"It was in the balance at half-time but we came out after half-time and managed to put the foot down and play some really good footy.
"I thought it was really pleasing, the boys have worked hard over the last month and they definitely deserved the win today."
Cohalan is happy to turn for the second half of the season in the top five.
"To be honest, I said earlier in the week that I hadn't looked at the ladder and that was true. I wait until we've played every once and it's the first complete round to have a look at it," he said.
"So to turn in fifth in a nice result and reward for the boys' hard work.
"I thought we let a couple of games slip that we could have won earlier in the year, through various reasons, so to be four (wins) and four (losses) at the halfway mark, I'm really happy with that.
"I'm proud of the boys' work but there is still a lot of work to be done."
Cohalan heaped praise on Thompson-Gardener and Warwick for their performances.
"Connor provided a real good presence for us up forward," he said.
"He's got a lot of talent. Everything we've asked him to do this pre-season and season since we've started, he's ticked every box, he's been training with the first grade team for most of the year and he's earned the right.
"It wasn't through the goals he's kicked, he's just brought the right attitude, he's got a great set of mits and a good set shot on him. So we brought him in and he delivered."
Cohalan hopes both players can be part of the solution to CSU's forward line issues.
"One hundred per cent. We went in eyes wide open, knowing that our forward line, connectivity and kicking the goals was going to be our biggest challenge for the year and just seeing those two step up has been a really positive sign," he said.
"We've felt that we've come a long way in the last month with throwing a few different people around in different positions and we feel as though we're building a quality top six to capitalise on the work done up the ground."
Aside from the two forwards, defenders Nick Myers and Connor Kelly had strong games, while Max Findlay and Lachie Moore were good through the midfield.
Jack Cullen and Joe Morton were Temora's best.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 1.2 6.4 11.8 14.13 (97)
Temora Kangaroos 1.2 3.3 4.4 4.7 (31)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: H.Warwick 5, C.Thompson-Gardener 4, D.Rogers 2, H.Wooden 1, L.Moore 1, L.Holmes 1; Temora Kangaroos: B.Moye 1, K.Shea 1, L.Murray 1, J.Cullen 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: H Warwick, N Myers, H Wooden, C Thompson-Gardener, L Moore, J McKay; Temora Kangaroos: J Cullen, J Morton, I Reardon, K Shea, T Shea, L Sinclair.
