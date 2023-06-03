The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga City respond to loss with plenty of points

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 3 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monson Tuvale charges through Griffith's defensive line in Wagga City's big win at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Monson Tuvale charges through Griffith's defensive line in Wagga City's big win at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City returned to winning ways in a big way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.