Wagga City respond to loss with plenty of points

Wagga City returned to winning ways in a big way.
After dropping their first game of the year, and just their second in the past four seasons, the Boiled Lollies hit back with a big win over Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
There was little between the two sides in last year's grand final, but the Blacks have struggled to rediscover that form.
Instead Wagga City celebrated their multicultural day with a 72-14 victory.
Adam Mokotupu was one of five players who scored doubles in the big win.
After only scoring three tries in last week's loss to Ag College, he was impressed with how the team responded.
"It's always nice to bounce back in such a big way," Mokotupu said.
"Hats off to Griffith, they travelled in not many numbers but backed up in every grade.
"After last weekend we worked a lot on structure, trying to get back to our pod system a bit better and after working through our structure to give our backs the freedom and space to open up a bit of room for us it just seemed to happen."
Especially with the fashion in which they scored.
"That's what we're trying to do as when you are coming up against teams that defend really hard, like Aggies did the other week, that's what we need to fall back on and trust ourselves and our structure," Mokotupu said.
After getting his chance to start for the first time this season, Eddie Laagali made a good impression in the centres.
However it wasn't all good news as Nepia Crowe suffered a head knock in the win, which will put him in doubt for Southern Inland's representative campaign while Tomasi Nabuliwaqa also came off with a niggling hamstring issue.
Mokotupu believes the break has come at a good time for the club.
"A lot of boys are going to benefit from having the long weekend off," he said.
Despite the big win, Wagga City remains in second place on the ladder after Waratahs took a 66-22 win over Deniliquin.
Harrison Darley and Lachie Day both bagged doubles for the visitors while Kitione Seruisavou crossed twice to ensure the Drovers took a point of the fixture to still leave them two points outside the top four.
Just one point separates the two rivals.
Griffith's loss leaves them in second last on the ladder and they are currently 13 points adrift of fourth placed Tumut, who they tackle at Exies Oval when the competition resumes on June 17.
Meanwhile CSU just missed out on their first win of the season after slipping to a 24-19 loss against Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval.
However the five-point loss was enough for the Reddies to get their first point on the board.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
