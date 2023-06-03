Late tries seal Gundagai's tight win over Southcity

Gundagai were forced to see off a big challenge for Southcity to head into their extended break with winning form.
After dismantling Young last week, the Tigers were given a much tougher test by the Bulls at Anzac Park on Saturday.
The two teams went try-for-try for most of the clash before Gundagai got a roll on late to take a 32-24 victory.
Injured co-coach Derek Hay believes it will be another valuable lesson for the team.
"We just made it hard on ourselves," Hay said.
"It was very scrappy with drop ball, silly penalties and everything that happened out there we did to ourselves.
"Credit to Southcity they showed up ready to play, and they aren't a bad side starting to find their rhythm, and we going off last week I think we were a little bit flat.
"That's what everyone has to learn, especially these young fellas, just the week-to-week consistency of first grade footy.
"You have to turn up every week in Group Nine, it doesn't matter who you are playing as when you don't turn up that can happen.
"They gave us a massive scare and it could have gone either way but credit to the boys for getting the job done."
Gundagai got off to the perfect start when Jack Schubert completed a breakaway try in the opening minute of the clash.
But unlike last week's 44-12 win over Young at Alfred Oval, there was to be no one-way traffic.
Instead Southcity were able to get on the board as Rhys Weldon forced his way over after 13 minutes.
The Tigers responded as Jack Lyons put on his footwork to get on the outside of Jarom Vakarewakobau to score the first of his three tries.
However the Bulls hit back after some nice work from Kyle McCarthy at dummy half helped James Morgan find enough space to score.
Mathew Lyons extended Gundagai's advantage with nine minutes left after breaking through a weak tackle attempt but Southcity responded three minutes later as Morgan scored his second to ensure the Bulls only trailed by two points heading into the break.
Dasey extended Gundagai's lead when he scored six minutes into the second half before a try to Klayton Waikato saw things level up midway through the second half.
Southcity had a couple of good chances to score more points but instead the Tigers went the length to put themselves back in front as Dasey was able to chase down a kick and get a brilliant flick pass back to Jack Elphick before going into touch.
Gundagai went further in front just minutes later after a penalty when Jack Lyons took advantage of a strong offload from Joe Bromage.
Lyons' third with five to play sealed the win from Gundagai although Jesse Fitzhenry was able to cross following a McCarthy 40-20 in the last play of the game to cut the margin back.
Hay thought Dasey's effort turned the tide with the Tigers able to score another two quick tries to take victory Noa from the Bulls.
"Toby Dasey did some really good things again," he said.
"He's just a young kid who wants to get amongst. He loves the tough stuff and came up with a massive play there at 20-all.
"For a kid to do that is very, very impressive."
A run from Noa Vanisi started getting Gundagai on the front foot in that set.
Hay continues to be impressed with the impact Vanisi is having, especially in his second stints through the middle.
"I think Noa Vanisi changed the game for us, it's as simple as that," he said.
Gundagai now have the next three weekends off.
Hay is looking for the club to regroup.
However after a slow start to their premiership defence, he's pleased with how the side has been able to recover.
"We are shaping nicely but there's just some inconsistency," Hay said.
"We just have these lapses in games or lapses from week-to-week that you just can't afford.
"The ladder means absolutely nothing as anybody can beat anyone on their day.
"We have to turn up with the right mentality week-to-week or games like that are going to go against us.
"We need to be better than that in the second half of the year as individuals and as a team."
