The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wagga Tigers has defeated Narrandera by 18-points at Narrandera Sportsground

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 4 2023 - 10:41am, first published June 3 2023 - 9:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers' Cooper Pavitt gets a kick away while under pressure from Narrandera's James Smith. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Tigers' Cooper Pavitt gets a kick away while under pressure from Narrandera's James Smith. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga Tigers have claimed their fifth straight victory after defeating Narrandera by 18-points at Narrandera Sportsground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.