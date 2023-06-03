THE Rock-Yerong Creek completed a clean sweep of the first half of the home and away season with a 34-point win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
The Magpies overcame a slow start to prevail in an entertaining shootout, 17.19 (121) to 13.9 (87) at Gumly Oval.
TRYC made it eight straight victories to start the season but were forced to work hard for it by a Hawks outfit determined to respond after two poor defeats.
The home team could hardly put a foot wrong early and dominated the midfield battle to take a 14-point lead into quarter-time.
The Magpies responded with the first five goals of the second term and controlled the best part of the game from there on in.
The Hawks stayed in the contest and did close within 10 points late in the third term only for the Magpies to again kick away.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken was happy to get the win but could not help but feel frustrated by the performance.
"I'm happy but I still think we need to reward ourselves," Aiken said.
"It was 36 shots to 22, I think some of the time the most disappointing thing is we actually leave sides with a glimmer of a chance, we don't put it to bed enough.
"We put ourselves under pressure that shouldn't be there. Don't get me wrong, East Wagga fought hard all day, I respect what they did today and why they did it, but our boys have got to become more ruthless.
"They played some really good footy in the first quarter, they took their opportunities early and we never.
"It's like we take a quarter to warm up before we hit out straps and try to overrun a side and it's going to get to a stage where it's not going to happen. And you can't do that against your Marrars and Northern Jets. If we do that against the Jets in the second half of the year, we'll lose by 10 goals and we'll deserve to.
"Look, we won, and it was 34 points in the end."
The Magpies had winners all over the ground but it was experienced midfielder Tom Yates who continues to build nicely into the season with another strong showing.
Yates won plenty of the ball all over the ground and used it with precision. Curtis Steele was his usual damaging self, breaking the lines and sending the Magpies into attack.
Joey Hancock was very good and proved dangerous forward and finished with five goals. James Roberts was again a strong focal point but didn't quite finish his work off and ended with 4.5 for the day. Mitch Stephenson also added another layer to TRYC's attack and kicked three goals.
The only disappointing note for TRYC was an elbow injury to ruck Matt Parks, but the Magpies are confident he will be right after next week's general bye.
It was a third straight loss for the Hawks, something that has not happened at the club for some time.
But despite the loss, the Hawks showed much more fight on Saturday and got their attack going.
Jarrad Boumann finished with six goals in a strong display up forward, while Jarrod Turner was strong through the midfield.
The Hawks can add Liam Hard to their injury list with the first-year recruit not playing any part in the second half due to what appeared to be a hamstring problem.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 2.6 9.10 14.11 17.19 (121)
EWK Hawks 5.2 7.6 11.7 13.9 (87)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 4, M.Stephenson 3, J.Hancock 3, H.White 2, J.Gowland 1, C.Steele 1, D.Biermann 1, J.Prestage 1, R.Budd 1; EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 6, B.Argus 3, J.Turner 1, J.Hughes 1, X.McDevitt 1, M.Tiernan 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: C.Steele, T.Yates, J.Kemp, J.Roberts, J.Hancock, R.Budd; EWK Hawks: J.Turner, J.Hughes, N.Curran, J.Boumann, B.Argus, C.Quade.
