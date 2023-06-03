The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, June 3

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Devitt tries to break out of Jordan Kemp's tackle attempt during East Wagga-Kooringal's loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Xavier Devitt tries to break out of Jordan Kemp's tackle attempt during East Wagga-Kooringal's loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Group Nine

Gundagai 32 d Southcity 24

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.