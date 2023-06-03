Gundagai 32 d Southcity 24
Albury 24 d Kangaroos 18
Griffith 14.17 (101) d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 3.11 (29)
Wagga Tigers 11.11 (77) d Narrandera 8.11 (59)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 13.13 (91) d Leeton Whitton 9.6 (60)
Northern Jets 17.7 (109) d Barellan 8.7 (55)
Marrar 17.13 (115) d Coleambally 6.4 (40)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 17.19 (121) d East Wagga-Kooringal 13.9 (87)
Charles Sturt University 14.13 (97) d Temora 4.7 (31)
Osborne 19.21 (135) d CDHBU 5.4 (34)
Jindera 14.10 (94) d Henty 7.5 (47)
Howlong 14.15 (99) d Culcairn 7.1 (43)
Holbrook 17.10 (112) d Lockhart 6.10 (46)
Brock/Burrum 29.20 (194) d Murray Magpies 0.0 (0)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 13.11 (89) d Billabong Crows 7.7 (49)
Waratahs 66 d Deniliquin 22
Albury 24 d CSU 19
Ag College 22 d Tumut 19
Wagga City 72 d Griffith 14
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
