The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

100 Riverina jobs on offer as multi-million dollar 'Legacy 100' EnergyConnect training program launched

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SecureEnergy project training manager Chris Jones with project engineer Ashenafi Woldehawariat at the Wagga office on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith
SecureEnergy project training manager Chris Jones with project engineer Ashenafi Woldehawariat at the Wagga office on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith

Australia's largest transmission project has launched the nation's first multi-million-dollar training initiative in Wagga to boost skills in the power transmission sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.