The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Vet threat remains as Lake Road Vet intruder caught on camera following spate of break-ins

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 4 2023 - 3:33pm, first published June 3 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Road vet had an unwanted visitor in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture contributed
Lake Road vet had an unwanted visitor in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture contributed

A Wagga vet practice has had another close shave after a spate of break-ins in recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.