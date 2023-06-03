As Reconciliation Week comes to a close, a recent Wagga-based Air Force graduate has reflected on what reconciliation means to him and what it looks like in the armed forces.
While many think of Air Force jobs in combat roles, there are also public service positions and the Indigenous Graduate Pathway offers a way in for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tertiary graduates.
Wagga-based RAAF officer and First Nations man Peter Vonhof, 39, recently graduated from the IGP and said it was very "supportive."
"Getting into the graduate program is very difficult for everybody regardless of cultural background. It's very competitive," Mr Vonhof said.
"Not only do you need a [tertiary] degree, but you also need to be switched on.
"So this program just makes it a smoother experience."
During the 12-month program, Mr Vonhof was posted to Canberra, Sydney and Wagga, opting to stay on as a base services officer at RAAF Base Wagga after the program wrapped up.
Mr Vonhof graduated earlier this year and said a key benefit of the program is that it essentially guarantees employment.
"It also allows First Nations people to gain skills in different areas and to try out work in the public service," he said.
He also pointed out that public service in the defence is very different from civilian life and said that "defence has been extremely supportive, both in general and also culturally."
As Australians prepare to vote on an indigenous voice to parliament, Mr Vonhof reflected on reconciliation, saying there are two sides to the coin.
"Both sides need to come together and move forward as one," he said.
Mr Vonhof said it's important to understand and commemorate the "horrible" things that happened to indigenous people and to learn from them to ensure they never happen again.
He also stressed how important it is to remember the ancestors of many non-indigenous people came to Australia against their will as convicts where they were forced to work on the land.
But he said it's still important to provide support to First Nations people because a "lot of hurt" remains.
Mr Vonhof stressed education is the key, so that everyone is aware of what happened in the past and Australians can find a way to move forward as one.
Addressing recruitment and retention of First Nations people, Mr Vonhof said defence is taking the initiative.
"Defence is also working towards land use agreements and working with the local community to gain the understanding of what the previous use of the land was - in the case of RAAF Base Wagga - by the Wiradjuri people," he said.
"This includes significant sites around the places. We engage the community, particularly the elders and the land council.
"So defence is doing a lot of work behind the scenes that isn't really advertised, but the point is defence working with everyone."
