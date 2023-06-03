The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

First Nations Wagga Air Force graduate Peter Vonhof reflects on the meaning of reconciliation

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 3 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of defence Indigenous Pathway graduate Peter Vanhoff receives his graduate certificate from Celia Perkins, deputy secretary Security and Estate Group and Defence Indigenous Champion in Canberra earlier this year. Picture contributed
Department of defence Indigenous Pathway graduate Peter Vanhoff receives his graduate certificate from Celia Perkins, deputy secretary Security and Estate Group and Defence Indigenous Champion in Canberra earlier this year. Picture contributed

As Reconciliation Week comes to a close, a recent Wagga-based Air Force graduate has reflected on what reconciliation means to him and what it looks like in the armed forces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.