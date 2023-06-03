Live coverage: June 3-4 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, Gundagai hosts Temora while Kangaroos head to Albury on Saturday while on Sunday Junee chase their first win when they travel over to Young.
In the Riverina League, it's there's plenty of action in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area on Saturday with the Shane Mumford show at Narrandera when they Eagles host Wagga Tigers, Leeton-Whitton hosts Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes while Collingullie-Glenfield Park travels over to Griffith and on Sunday Coolamon hosts Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Farrer League action sees Barellan hosts Northern Jets, Marrar takes on Coleambally, Charles Sturt University travel to Temora while East Wagga-Kooringal takes on The Rock-Yerong Creek.
In Southern Inland, Wagga City are looking to get back to winning ways when they host Griffith, Waratahs make the trip out to Denilquin, Ag College head over to Tumut while CSU hosts Albury.
Plus there's a full round in Football Wagga on Sunday with Cootamundra hosting Lake Albert, South Wagga tries to take down Hanwood at Wagga Showgrounds, Tolland heads over to Young while Wagga United are also on the road when they face Tumut.
Follow all the action.
