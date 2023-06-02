Young reverts to familiar halves combination

Young have gone back to the future as they look to rediscover their winning form.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish will return to five-eighth to take on winless Junee at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
He was in the halves for Young's first three wins before playing at fullback and centre in their two losses in a bid to cover injuries.
However he feels it's a better fit.
"I think your halves are your main positions, they steer your team around, organise and you don't want to shift it too much if you can," Cornish said.
"He had other options, which we tried, but it just didn't happen."
Instead Boro Navori will start at fullback to replace the injured Nic Hall with Zane Bijorac to come back into the side in the centres after missing the loss to Gundagai.
After their unbeaten start, Young have been on the end of two heavy losses in the past fortnight.
Cornish is hoping they can start to turn that around leading into the general bye.
"We have a game plan that was working for the first three rounds but we just have to stick to it and hopefully having me and Jacob (Lucas) back in the halves fixes that a little bit," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
