The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Big finish ensures perfect start for Bongo Rhythm

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Mallyon guides Continuum to victory for former Gundagai trainer Todd Smart at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Jordan Mallyon guides Continuum to victory for former Gundagai trainer Todd Smart at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Bongo Rhythm produced a dazzling finish to kick his racing career off on a winning note.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.