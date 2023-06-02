Big finish ensures perfect start for Bongo Rhythm

Bongo Rhythm produced a dazzling finish to kick his racing career off on a winning note.
Despite leaving himself plenty of work to do at the top of the straight at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday, the two-year-old arrived just in time.
Despite winning by the narrowest of margins, jockey Danny Beasley was impressed with the performance.
Especially with the two-year-old only a newcomer to Tim Donelly's stable after being transferred by Mark Newnham, who remains the managing owner, after three trials.
"It was a really impressive win as I think the first two horses go really well," Beasley said.
"He defied a bit of a pattern and is a really nice horse going forward."
Bongo Rhythm ($1.90 fav) just edged out Doogan's Design ($4.80).
Beasley feels he's settled into his new environment well.
"He's a very professional horse, which is a credit to his previous trainer and owner Mark Newnham," he said.
"He was very well prepared and has only been at Tim's for about 10 days.
"He came to Tim's fully prepared and while he's only been here for about two weeks it's like he's been here for four years. He's an absolute gentleman of a horse."
The win ensured some success for both Donnelly and Beasley after Australian Harbour, who was beaten as a $1.26 chance. He finished almost a length off Cracker Dance ($16).
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
