The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Almost a decade between wins for Jackson Painting

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Painting drives Janarty to victory at Riverina Paceway to secure his first win as a trainer since The Brazen Jasper won at Young in November 2013. Picture by Les Smith
Jackson Painting drives Janarty to victory at Riverina Paceway to secure his first win as a trainer since The Brazen Jasper won at Young in November 2013. Picture by Les Smith

Jackson Painting returned to a winning note as a trainer for the first time in almost a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.