Jackson Painting returned to a winning note as a trainer for the first time in almost a decade.
The region's leading reinsman has only had four runners since being disqualified in 2013, after not applying for a trainer's licence when he originally returned to the sport in the 2018-19 season.
All of those have come in the past four weeks before Janarty delivered the goods at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Painting was pleased to get off the mark with a horse he picked out himself.
"He went good and I've had a couple of starters previously but for him to get the job done was good," Painting said.
"I sort of found that one myself, got a few young fellas involved so to get the money for them first up was a relief and to get my win with it was even better."
READ MORE
The former Kiwi had won two of his previous 24 starts.
However he made Painting really work for it after finding the front early.
"He just doesn't know what he's doing and he actually won real easy, it just didn't look real easy," Painting said.
"I think I was blowing harder than him when we got back."
Painting is now chasing more success at Menangle on Saturday.
After Ask The Eight Ball drew barrier 12 in the NSW Bred 2YO final he now rates Most Triumphant the best of his chances in the NSW Bred 3YO final.
"We're going to need a bit of luck with them all," Painting said.
"They have all drawn not too bad apart from Grant (Coelli's Ask The Eight Ball) but he's probably got a bit of class.
"The rest will need a bit of luck in running but they are all going good.
"Most Triumphant is definitely my best chance and Cinos Legacy hasn't drawn a good barrier since we've had her and she gets her chance from barrier one."
Meanwhile Mark Pitt made another successful return to the Riverina with a winning treble.
He and wife Lisa combined for a double with MIA Breeders Plate placegetters Chynchilla and Chivalry both successful.
The former Leeton reinsman also drove Credulous to victory for Victorian trainer Alex Ashwood.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.