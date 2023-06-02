Night works will begin at the intersection of Lake Albert Road, Tarcutta Street and the Sturt Highway on Monday.
The highway itself will remain open during the works period, which is expected to last until at least June 17, the NSW Transport Management Centre confirmed on Friday.
Resurfacing will be carried out on Lake Albert Road between 6pm and 6am on weekday nights, affecting traffic in both directions.
Diversions for Lake Albert Road will send drivers along Copland Street and Kooringal Road to rejoin the highway, while Tarcutta Street users will detour along Fitzhardinge and Morgan streets.
The works will break for the long weekend.
Motorists should plan for the diversions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and be prepared to allow an extra finve minutes of travel time.
Meanwhile, road resurfacing has been carried out on the highway at the Tasman Road roundabout, at the intersection of Eunony Bridge Road and Tasman Road.
