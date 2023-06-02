The Daily Advertiser
Underpass roadworks slated to begin at busy Wagga Sturt Highway intersection

Updated June 2 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 6:15pm
Night works will begin at the intersection of Lake Albert Road, Tarcutta Street and the Sturt Highway on Monday.

