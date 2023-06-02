The Daily Advertiser
Titanic display set to hit Wagga as Lego show comes to town this weekend

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 2 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga Brick Show organiser Graham Draper is back in town this weekend, with new exhibits including an impressive Titanic display. Picture by Ash Smith
Lego-lovers are set to converge on the Wagga RSL this weekend as a titanic lego show hits the city of Wagga.

