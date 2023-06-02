Lego-lovers are set to converge on the Wagga RSL this weekend as a titanic lego show hits the city of Wagga.
Now in town for its third year, the show will feature a large array of lego constructions and organiser Graham Draper said there are several new exhibits on show this year.
"There are lots of new models. Probably the most exciting is the 3.2 metre Lego Titanic with about 22,000 pieces in it," Mr Draper said.
The project took about six months to build and weighs approximately 45 kilograms.
Due to the ship's sheer size, it comes in two pieces, ironically split down the middle.
"It breaks in two to go into the moving crate," Mr Draper said.
He said the Titanic has proven particularly popular.
Mr Draper chose to build the Titanic as it is big and something "everybody can relate to."
"Almost everyone knows what the Titanic is and a lot of young kids seem to know about it and enjoy it. It has proved very popular with eight and nine year olds," he said.
The show will also feature a Lego Robotics Rubix Cube solver.
"Kids or visitors will get the opportunity to mess the cube up, then you put it in the machine and it solves it," Mr Draper said.
"That is very popular with the kids."
The show will feature about 90 displays ranging from 300 pieces up to 22,000 with constructions including a replica of St Patrick's Cathedral in Ireland and a Harry Potter scene.
While Mr Draper has always been interested in Lego, he took a particular interest while he was a stay-at-home dad.
"I got back into lego with my young bloke at the time and discovered the world of lego exhibitions and it just grew from there," he said.
Tickets are $10 per person with free entry for children under three years of age.
Doors open Saturday from 10-4 and Sunday 10-2.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
