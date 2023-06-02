Jono Male is looking forward to returning to the Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes first grade side for their clash against Leeton-Whitton on Saturday.
Male has missed the Goannas past two matches through unavailability and was excited to be making his return against the Crows this weekend.
"It's been annoying that I've had to miss the last couple of weeks due to work and then a function up on the Gold Coast," Male said.
"But I'm really looking forward to finding a bit of continuity with the boys."
The Crows enter the clash off the bye and Male is predicting them to provide quite a challenge especially in the middle of the ground.
"I reckon they've got a real good midfield," he said.
"So I reckon they'll be real tough inside and they've got some real good footballers."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Goannas face the Crows and Coolamon to reach the midway point in the season and currently find themselves sitting fifth after securing three wins and a draw.
Male thought they were sitting in a okay position and predicted they would continue to improve in the back half of the season.
"Obviously it would've been good to get a win over Turvey or Ganmain," he said.
"But despite that, I think we are still shaping up to build real well in the second half of the season.
"We've got a lot of good footballers coming back in Sam De Sousa and (Dion) Munkara and a couple of others so I think we are looking alright for the second half."
Jono's younger brother Sam has joined him at MCUE this year and although having only played together a couple of times, he is thoroughly enjoying the experience.
"It's been unreal," he said.
"Obviously he was out for a couple of weeks with his knee then I've been out for a week or two so I've only played a couple of games with him.
"But it's just really good at training's and just driving out there no longer by myself, it's been real good fun."
After enjoying a breakout year in 2022 that earned him a spot in the Riverina League Team of the Year after kicking 30 goals while also finishing runner-up in MCUE's best and fairest count, Male admitted that he's had a bit of a quieter start to the 2023 season.
"I'm playing a bit of a different role to last year and I don't think I've been as impactful or dominant," he said.
"I'm playing more of a outside role as we've got a lot of good mids where last year I was finding myself on the inside a bit more and was more damaging up forward.
"We've got some new forwards and a bit of a different gameplan and gamestyle, but I'm still enjoying my footy and that's the main thing."
There's been a couple of disappointing performances from the Goannas over the last fortnight which saw them lose consecutive games at home to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Turvey Park.
Male said it's been a gruelling week on the track as they look to work on a couple of areas which have cost them over the past two games.
"I think we really needed to work on our defensive pressure and spread from the stoppage," he said.
"The last couple of weeks I've heard we've been a bit slow to react and we've sort of been damaged on the turnover from the stoppages.
"So we've just really focused this week at training on putting on a lot of pressure."
Jono and Sam both make their way back into the senior side for Saturday with Ryan Turnbull, Harrison Wheeler and Flynn Collins also returning for the trip to Leeton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.