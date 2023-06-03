Memories of Wagga Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Member for Riverina Noel Hicks is presenting petitions from Riverina residents to federal parliament calling for radiotherapy services to be established in Wagga and Albury.
Greater Murray Health Service has released a strategic plan for the development of aged care services in the Riverina.
Wagga is set to become the first Crime Stoppers city in country NSW, with the River to Rail Committee backing the crime prevention initiative which will be launched in the city this week.
Golden Gown Committee members Mary McNickle and Nancy Finch received life membership awards recognising their 25 years of service to the committee.
Elders agent Bob Wheeler and Wesfarmers Dalgety agent, Des Hamilton each have several quality farming properties listed close to Wagga including "Rowan", "Koolpinyah", and "Corella".
Two Wagga homes in Fox Street and Flinders Street were sold at auction for $150,000 and $105,000 respectively, while eight other properties were passed in.
Six-hundred people took part in the Global March for Jesus hosted by the Wagga Inter-Church Council in Baylis Street and the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Rinehart's House of Fashion in Baylis Street is advertising new winter fashions including green spot specials with up to 50 per cent off.
Patricia Stephenson, previously deputy matron at Tamworth Base Hospital, has taken up the position as the chief of nursing staff at Wagga Base Hospital, replacing Miss J Potter who has taken up an executive post with a nurse training hospital in Vietnam.
Despite an announcement last week that men's haircuts in NSW would increase by 30 cents, most Wagga barbers have retained their basic price of $1.20.
The Women's Auxiliary of the Wagga District Ambulance presented a new two-way radio valued at $750 to the Wagga Ambulance.
GJ Fitzpatrick in Gurwood Street are advertising new land releases at Eastlake ($4000), Ashmont (from $3750), Lakeside (from $4500) and Kooringal (from $4100).
Wagga Little Athletics Association recently won the Country Championship Shield at a Sydney carnival.
At a con-celebrated Mass, Bishop of Wagga Dr FP Carroll presented a special apostolic blessing sent by Pope Paul to Brother Joseph Felix O'Connor from Wagga's Christian Brothers High School who is celebrating his Golden Jubilee as a brother.
Four juveniles were arrested by Wagga police and charged with more than 40 offences including car stealing over the past two weeks.
More than 100 old vehicles from 12 Riverina Vintage and Veteran Motor Clubs are taking part in the sixth annual rally of the Wagga Vintage and Veteran Motor Club.
Thirty-six Wagga and district girls made their debut at the annual Masonic Ball.
The Sturt Public School's Parents and Citizens Association are preparing for the school's opening following the arrival of the new principal, Mr N Collison.
