It has now been a week since a teenage boy disappeared from Wagga as police continue to appeal for information.
Police are looking into a few lines of inquiry into the disappearance of Tylor Wilson, 14, from Cox Avenue, Forest Hill about 5.30pm on Friday May 26.
Police were notified after he failed to return home and started making inquiries about his whereabouts.
Police and family have raised concern for Tylor's welfare due to his age.
Tylor is caucasian in appearance, about 170 centimetres tall and is of a medium build with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jumper, black shoes, a black hat, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
