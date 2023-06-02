Charles Sturt University coach Travis Cohalan is hopeful his side can continue their recent solid run of form against Temora at Nixon Park.
The Bushpigs have claimed impressive wins against top-five sides East Wagga-Kooringal and Barellan in the past fortnight while also putting forward a solid account of themselves against ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek the week before.
The clash against the Kangaroos concludes the first half of the season for the Bushpigs and Cohalan was hoping his side could continue their strong run of form on Saturday.
"The boys have really been playing some decent football," Cohalan said.
"Not just the last two weeks, but also the week before against The Rock and I think our season sort of turned a corner against The Rock even though they managed to beat us on the day.
"They are the best team in the comp and we felt like we played pretty well against them for three quarters at least and matched it with them for that period of time."
The Bushpigs have seen a bit more stability in their side over the past three weeks and Cohalan believes that's been a key reason for CSU's recent rise.
"We had a few key players that were unavailable for different games earlier in the season which really hurt us," he said.
"I think getting some consistency back in terms of player availability but also just working together and building combinations and meshing on the training track as well has really helped."
The Bushpigs have made two changes ahead of the Kangaroos clash with Jacob Collingridge and Jobe Steel both missing the trip to Temora through injury.
Collingridge is expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a hamstring tear while Steel has got a stress reaction in his foot and Cohalan believes he should be right to face Coleambally after the King's Birthday general bye.
Aaron James returns to the first grade side after a three week spell in reserve grade while Connor Thompson has also been called up and will make his senior debut for the Bushpigs after some strong performances in the two's.
"It's really exciting," Cohalan said.
"We set him a few challenges at the start of the year and he's bought into every one of the challenges.
"He's brought a new level of enthusiasm, effort and intensity to his training and that's been showing off in his performances on the training track with the first grade squad all year but then again in second grade when he has been playing.
"So we're really excited for him to get this opportunity because he's well and truly earned it."
While the Bushpigs enter Saturday's clash on the back of two wins, it's the opposite for the Kangaroos who have gone down to Barellan and Marrar in their last two games.
Cohalan was expecting Temora to come out ready to make a statement and predicted it would be a tough battle on Saturday afternoon.
"I'm expecting them to come out red hot and ready to prove a point," he said.
"They recruited relatively well in the off-season and were a team that like us would be expecting to be pushing for finals.
"I'm quite certain they will be coming out red hot with a bit of a point to prove after dropping the last two and they always play better at home.
"They are definitely a team that we have a great deal of respect for and we will be expecting a really hard battle all day."
