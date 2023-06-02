The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga City puts spotlight on cultural impact

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 2 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph and Jess Burgess, Sarah Deaner and Adam Mokotupu ahead of Wagga City's multicultural day. Picture by Les Smith
Steph and Jess Burgess, Sarah Deaner and Adam Mokotupu ahead of Wagga City's multicultural day. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City are chasing some big performances to help celebrate their multicultural day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.