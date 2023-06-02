Wagga City puts spotlight on cultural impact

Wagga City are chasing some big performances to help celebrate their multicultural day.
Especially as they look to bounce back from just their second loss since the 2019 season.
Ag College took a 36-17 win last week to see Wagga City slip to second of the ladder at the midway point of the season.
Former captain Adam Mokotupu thought they were simply outplayed but is looking to respond when they tackle Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
"Aggies played very well, they came out firing with a big crowd behind them and basically outenthused our first grade side," Mokotupu said.
"The club has been hit with a lot of sickness at the moment, we've had a massive flu wipe out a lot of players and getting them back up to health has been a bit of a struggle.
"There are still some that are feeling it but it's no excuse as to why we lost.
"It's something that can go through a club and this time as we have been in the past."
Wagga City have been forced into two changes with Donovan Godinet and Luke Seruwaqa both picking up injuries last week.
Eddie Laagali comes into the centres while the Boiled Lollies have reshuffled their forward pack with Mokotupu to start at hooker with Mikaera Smylie moving to flanker and Rory Sheard shifting to number eight.
Mokotupu is looking for the side to rise to a special occasion with a smoking ceremony, dancing, a haka and signing to help celebrate the cultural background of players throughout the club.
However not even has quite gone to plan for multicultural day.
While most of the specially designed women's jumpers have arrived in time for Saturday's the men's are lost in transit.
Women's player Jess Burgess is looking forward to being able to showcase the different look.
"It's really good we at least have a couple of jumpers to wear to showcase Amy Daniel's drawing," Burgess said.
However she knows they are in for a big challenge up against the unbeaten Blacks.
"Our first game was probably the best game we've played in a while, especially with a lot of new girls as well, but they've put a lot of points on a lot of the teams but we've got a new structure the girls are pretty keen to use and hopefully it will work to our advantage," Burgess said.
Meanwhile Griffith centre Andrew Fauoo will miss the clash with Wagga City after his red card last week.
However despite being given his marching order for a lifting tackle in the win over CSU he was only handed a one-week suspension.
He was found guilty of a low-end offence and will be free to tackle Tumut after the general bye.
However Griffith second grader Isaac Railo was far less fortunate.
Instead he was handed a 10-game ban after being red carded for a lifting tackle on Saturday.
