Calvary has been running the hospital for 44 years and still has another 76 years to go under its agreement with the ACT government, but I understand this government is now planning to tear up the agreement and move in on July 3, taking over the land and operations. This acquisition is not being done according to the rule of law, or on just terms. Surely the hard-working and dedicated staff at Calvary deserve better than to be treated in this egregious manner. It surely should not be possible in a civilised first-world democracy.