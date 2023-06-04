Anthony Albanese has described people who have expressed doubts about the Voice to Parliament as "chicken littles" (who saw a cloud and thought the sky was falling).
Oh well, so much for all the calls for a respectful debate without derogatory name-calling that we've seen from 'Yes' advocates in your editorials and letters column - the leader of the gang seems incapable of any such civility.
No doubt any fault to be found in the PM's hilarious, witty and sophisticated turn of phrase will be due to the inherent evilness of conservatives who deserved it anyway.
I also am alarmed and deeply saddened by news of the proposed takeover of Calvary Hospital by the ACT government.
Calvary has been running the hospital for 44 years and still has another 76 years to go under its agreement with the ACT government, but I understand this government is now planning to tear up the agreement and move in on July 3, taking over the land and operations. This acquisition is not being done according to the rule of law, or on just terms. Surely the hard-working and dedicated staff at Calvary deserve better than to be treated in this egregious manner. It surely should not be possible in a civilised first-world democracy.
Is this even legal? What's at stake here is not the Catholic church, but the rights of ordinary citizens to have proper land and property rights. We live in Australia, not Russia, and this smacks of Putin's avaricious grab for the Ukraine. I see it as setting a dangerous precedent for governments to force faith-based institutions they don't agree with out of business, an abuse of religious rights and freedom.
I would urge the Prime Minister to give his assurance that other governments around Australia who might feel emboldened by what the ACT government is doing, will not be able to just tear contracts up and remove faith-based operators from public institutions.
June 5 is a day that should be highlighted on every Australian's calendar. Why?
Because it is World Environment Day. Australia boasts stunning crisp white beaches, colourful dynamic reefs, lush rainforest, and some of the world's most unique wildlife. All this beauty, however, is threatened by climate change, invasive species, pollution, and habitat loss. Having lost 34 mammal species since colonisation, Australia carries the unenviable title of the world's mammal extinction capital.
Nationally, more than 1800 plant and animal species are listed as threatened.
