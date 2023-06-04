The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 5

June 5 2023 - 5:30am
Picture by Elesa Kurtz
ENOUGH OF THE NAME CALLING

Anthony Albanese has described people who have expressed doubts about the Voice to Parliament as "chicken littles" (who saw a cloud and thought the sky was falling).

