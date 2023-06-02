An dangerously parked mobile speed camera on Lake Albert Road has not caught any speeding drivers, according to Transport for NSW.
Drivers expressed outrage about a mobile speed camera blocking footpath access on Lake Albert Road on Tuesday May 30.
Wagga City Council sent rangers to the scene after receiving four complaints. The operator was asked to move, and received a fine when they refused to move their car from the footpath.
A parking exemption in the NSW Road Rules allows mobile speed cameras to operate from the verge or nature strip, but this does not apply when access is obstructed to footpaths, bicycle paths, driveways or similar access ways.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said they would ensure incidents like this did not happen in the future.
"Transport for NSW will not be charged for this enforcement session, which does not meet our requirements, and can confirm that no infringements were issued to the public," they said.
"Transport for NSW has been working with the vendor to ensure that deployments comply with the appropriate road rules at all times."
The operator has been counselled by their employer Acusensus on the road rules and their performance regarding their requirements in setting up a mobile speed camera vehicle at site.
Acusensus were contacted for comment, but did not respond prior to publication.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
