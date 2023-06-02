Letters: Race, referendum a question of national maturity

What an outstanding opinion piece by Ray Goodlass (Daily Advertiser, May 30).
The treatment of Stan Grant was indeed appalling and unacceptable. It is so sad that as a nation we are not ready to have a mature conversation.
We are not ready to hear the truth to face up to what has happened in our country in the last 235 years.
I do hope that we are mature enough to vote yes for the Voice in the referendum, later on this year.
Replying to John Simpson, re your trying to register your trailer (Daily Advertiser, May 30). I'm afraid for what else is coming to stifle something that should be relatively simple, as the bureaucratic terms to do almost anything meaningful today is simply exhausting.
If you think registering a trailer is difficult, try developing a parcel of land or building a house or structure. It's no wonder the cost of getting out of bed nowadays is horrific.
Why do we let this happen as our citizens are a priority, but you've nearly got to be a Philadelphian lawyer just to take a walk in the park?
READ MORE LETTERS:
The proposed design solution for the Olympic Highway intersection upgrades is a short (1-5 years) to medium-term (5-15 years) solution to improve traffic efficiency and road safety, and allows for the duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge at some time in the distant future.
It is obvious that the interim plan does not reflect the issues raised in the 79 submissions received by Transport NSW. However, more importantly, it did not consider other changes that are likely to be required in the future as the city grows and expands.
These include a rail bypass: Dr Kerry Schott, in her independent review of the Inland Rail, suggested that after the Inland Rail is in operation there should be an evaluation to see if the impacts are sufficient to justify a bypass. She suggested such a bypass should be should be planned and corridor easements preserved.
A heavy vehicle bypass that has been advocated by the Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association. The bypass proposed would not only allow heavy vehicles from both the Sturt and Olympic highways to cross the Murrumbidgee but also provide greater general access to the northern areas of the city.
It seems clear that these two possibilities should be part of the future transport plans for the city. This means any current plans, including the two intersection upgrades designed to meet traffic needs for the next 10 years or more, should have had such future developments in train and thus create certainty and allow for their seamless progression in the future.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.