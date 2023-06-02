The Country Women's Association (CWA) have granted lifetime membership to long term member June McKelvie
Lifetime membership has been awarded to Ms McKelvie in recognition of her tireless work as a leader and organiser within the CWA.
Ms McKelvie joined the organisation in 1961 in Marrar before moving to the Coolamon branch in 1970. She has been an active member of Coolamon and Riverina of CWA since.
She has been president of her local branch multiple times, Riverina group treasurer, state conference delegate, and a number of other senior positions within the organisation.
Riverina Group assistant Secretary Jacinta Finger thanked June for setting a wonderful example.
"Heartfelt congratulations to June McKelvie who received her Life Membership at the Riverina Group Council Meeting today, hosted by the Coolamon Branch, she said.
"June joined the CWA in 1961 and has a long list of credits to her name, holding positions at both a branch and group level."
Ms McKelvie said her 63-year membership had been an important part of maintaining a sense of self while raising children, and keeping her active as an empty-nester.
"When my kids were growing up, they were all involved in Scouts, Guides, swimming, football clubs," she said.
"I was always involved with those, but kept my CWA membership going because that was for me."
While other volunteer based organisations have seen their numbers plummet over the last decade, CWA has seen its membership in NSW grow to nearly 9000.
Ms McKelvie said she thinks this is due to the strong social connections CWA members across the state make with each other, and the diversity of activities.
"We're not all tea and scones - we're interested in a lot of things," she said.
"International work, state of the environment, social issues.
"CWA is non-political, but we have a voice to parliament where we can express our concerns."
Ms McKelvie said she herself can't make scones, but has found other ways to help the organisation.
"Those lumps of dough can end up like a rock if you don't treat them the right way," she said.
"But you don't have to just be into handicraft and cooking to join CWA, because there are so many other avenues."
