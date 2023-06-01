Police are investigating the cause of a truck crash in the outskirts of Wagga which saw a man taken to hospital and the Olympic Highway closed on Friday morning.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed crews headed to the scene after being called out around 6.45am, responding to reports of a truck that had run off the road at the highway roundabout intersection with Horseshoe Road.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was trapped before being freed by emergency services and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital with leg injuries.
In other news
Police and Fire and Rescue NSW also responded to the crash and the highway was closed to southbound traffic at the Coolamon Road roundabout for almost two hours.
Initial inquiries indicate the truck lost control and hit a tree before rolling onto its side.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Diversions that were in place rerouted traffic from the north along Bomen Road, Dampier Street Street, Byrnes Road, Mill Street, Hampden Avenue and Travers Street to reconnect with the Olympic Highway at Moorong.
The latest traffic information can be found at livetraffic.com.
Transport for NSW has advised lane closures may be required while the truck is salvaged.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.