Police investigating after truck crash closes Olympic Highway at Boorooma

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 8:30am
Southbound Olympic Highway traffic was being diverted along Bomen Road after a crash near the Coolamon Road roundabout on Friday morning. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Police are investigating the cause of a truck crash in the outskirts of Wagga which saw a man taken to hospital and the Olympic Highway closed on Friday morning.

