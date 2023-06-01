Kangaroos look to extend strong start

Kangaroos are looking to extend their strong start to the season on their trip to the border on Saturday.
The Wagga club have won three of their four games, including an 18-6 victory over winless Junee last week.
With the Thunder looking to hit back from their first loss coming off two byes, captain-coach Nathan Rose
"We just need to build off where we left and get off to a good start again," Rose said.
"Hopefully that can set us up for the rest of the game."
Kangaroos have made one change to their line up with Izak Ford to start on the wing.
He made his first grade debut with a late cameo in the win over Junee last week.
Rose is looking forward to giving him a bigger opportunity this time around.
"Izak has been knocking on the door for the last few weeks," Rose said.
"He got a few minutes in the last game but will start this week."
However halfback James Smart remains in doubt after missing last week with a calf issue.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
