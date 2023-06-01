The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos look to extend strong start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 1 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Smart remains in doubt for Kangaroos' trip to Albury on Saturday.
James Smart remains in doubt for Kangaroos' trip to Albury on Saturday.

Kangaroos are looking to extend their strong start to the season on their trip to the border on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.