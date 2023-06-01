Ned Woodhouse will have a very familiar foe in his first race drive.
Among his competitors is his father Brett.
The 16-year-old will take reins on Our Rebel Yell at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
He's looking forward to getting out on track.
"I'm keen to get out there and it will be a good experience," Woodhouse said.
"I've been helping out since a pretty young age and really like the horses and love doing it with Dad."
After completing his trial drives, Woodhouse applied for his licence just before his 16th birthday but had to wait a couple of weeks for it to be approved.
Taking on his father just adds to the occasion.
"There's a bit of competition there but hopefully we can get around safely, have a good run and finish in the top half of the field," Woodhouse said.
READ MORE
Our Rebel Yell will start from barrier three.
He resumed with a third last week however expectations aren't too high after striking a strong field in the Steel Supplies Pace (1740m).
"It's a really strong field so I wouldn't put too much weight on his shoulders," Woodhouse said.
"I just hope to get around safely and work him home."
The year 10 Mater Dei Catholic College student expects to have plenty of support on his home track.
Especially with his debut well after school hours.
Brett Woodhouse will drive Captains Catch from barrier one.
He doesn't have high expectations for his own runner but is looking forward to sharing a special moment with his son.
"It will be an eye opener for him as he's only been driving in trials and the biggest trial he's been in has six horses in it," Woodhouse said.
"I remember my first drive and it was a real eye opener. He will experience all that but I've got him on the right horse. He's a good horse who doesn't do anything wrong and there's no pressure on him as Cameron Hart couldn't win on that horse (Friday).
"It's just about going around and having a look, trying to learn something."
Woodhouse doesn't hold high hopes from Captains Catch despite drawing well.
"I think Mick Danger and Chivalry are better than him and he's only just scraped into that race," he said.
"Another nom and he would have been in the division lower and I would have fancied his chances in that but I was happy with his last run. He had everything go his way and only got beaten 1.5 metres by King Tintin, who I think is a nice horse.
"He will need everything to go his way again but he's got the draw to do that. We will be coming out at the start, trying to get forward with cover and see how he goes in the last couple of hundred."
