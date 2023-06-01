Motorists are being advised to allow for delays as two Riverina highways undergo maintenance and safety work this week.
Work to upgrade guard rail and pedestrian fencing on the Hume Highway and Burley Griffin Way will be carried out on sections of each road between 6.30am and 6.30pm from Friday until next Wednesday.
Burley Griffin Way works will take place at Climbing Lane on Friday.
In other news:
Meanwhile, works on the southbound lanes of the Hume Highway at Bookham will begin on Saturday and run through until Sunday.
Further Hume roadworks will take place in the southbound lanes at north Gundagai and the north Coolac interchange from next Monday until Wednesday.
Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes' travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson thanked motorists for their patience during this time and said the latest latest traffic updates can be found by downloading the Live Traffic NSW app, visiting livetraffic.com or calling 13 27 01.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.