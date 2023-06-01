After a stellar run last weekend, Mathew Anesbury is hopeful that Heston's Mate can follow up with another strong performance at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night.
Heston's Mate produced an outstanding run from box five to beat home the Michael Finn-trained Tiggerlong Honey over 525m.
Anesbury was thrilled with the bitch's run and was hopeful of a repeat performance however noted that there was a couple of strong dogs to contend with.
"She went really good and that's the fastest section she's ever ran," Anesbury said.
"She pulled up pretty good and hopefully touch wood she can do it again on Friday night.
"But Westside Candy is just an in-form bitch, so she's going to be very hard to beat I'd think."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Westside Candy trained by Greg McKinnon returned from a two-month spell last Friday and finished fourth although that was over the shorter distance of 400m.
The bitch returns to her preferred distance of 525m this week at Wagga Greyhound Club where she has won eight of her 13 attempts.
Heston's Mate jumped to the lead last Friday and was never troubled from there and Anesbury admits that the bitch will need to repeat the feat if she is going to have a chance of winning.
"If she jumps in front she will take some beating," he said.
"She's doing everything right and she's feeling good and all we want is to get in front and go, go, go."
Meanwhile, the Terry Roberts-trained Dynamic will look to claim her fifth straight win after a stellar last month which saw the three-year-old bitch place in each of her seven starts at Temora and Wagga Greyhound Club.
The Rob Tyler-trained Unacceptable Sid is also set to make the trek to Wagga on Friday where she will be looking to claim her sixth straight win.
There is an 11-race card set for Friday night with the first race to start at 6.42pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.