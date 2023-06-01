Extreme autumn wraps up as region braces for a cold and dry winter

As winter begins, Wagga residents are reflecting on an autumn of extremes that saw sizzling temperatures contrasted frosty conditions, above average rainfall and even an early dusting of snow to parts of the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Wagga Airport station has recorded colder than average days over the past three months despite experiencing its hottest autumn day on record when temperatures soared to 39.9 degrees on March 19.
The city also recorded colder than average nights with the mercury plummeting to -2.2 degrees on May 23.
In other news:
Wagga recorded a total of 195.6mm rainfall across autumn, well above the long-term average of 137mm.
The bureau's senior climatologist Hugh McDowell said despite dry conditions starting to creep back across the state last season, the Riverina recorded average to above average rainfall.
But despite a wet start to autumn that saw Wagga record 108mm in March, more than twice the long term average, May recorded just 25.8mm, roughly half the long term average.
"May was particularly drier than average," Mr McDowell said.
It comes as NSW recorded its seventh driest May on record and Australia recorded its driest May on record.
And looking forward, Mr McDowell said the coming winter is set to be a dry one.
He said inland NSW is set to experience drier than average conditions this winter with warmer than average days and the potential for cooler than average nights.
Mr McDowell said there is currently an El Nino watch with a greater than 50 per cent chance the climate driver will develop over the coming season and bringing with it a return to drier conditions after three wet years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.