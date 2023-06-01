Group Nine teams - round seven

Saturday, Greenfield Park, 2.35pm
Albury
1 Ty Fletcher, 2 Keanau Wighton, 3 Crete Waaka, 4 Etu Uaisele, 5 Sebastian Nelson, 6 Jade Duroux, 7 Lachie Munro, 8 Clayton Couley, 9 Andrew Smith, 10 Sam Collins, 11 Jackins Olam, 12 Isaac Carpenter, 13 Jeremy Wiscombe, 14 Kieren Ford, 15 Feleti Aho, 16 Nathan Darby, 17 Zain Mitchell-Dowding
Kangaroos
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Jacob Mascini, 4 Ned Cooper, 5 Izak Ford, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 Tyler Jones, 8 James Hay, 9 Bowie Foster, 10 Luke Ingram, 11 Ryan Cronin, 12 Hayden Jolliffe, 13 Troy Barby, 14 Casey Lynch, 15 Ollie Hoskins, 16 Ben Pembleton, 17 Simione Naiduki
Saturday, Anzac Park, 2.35pm
Gundagai
1 Tristan Eldridge, 2 Toby Dasey, 3 Jack Elphick, 4 Mat Lyons, 5 Jack Lyons, 6 Tyron Gorman, 7 Kaidan Bell, 8 Noa Vanisi, 9 Wilson Hamblin, 10 Joel Field, 11 Jack Schubert, 12 Blake Dunn, 13 Nick McDonald, 14 Joe Bromage, 15 Afa Collins, 16 Kyle Ramage, 17 Mark Elphick
Southcity
1 Klayton Waikato, 2 Jesse Fitzhenry, James Morgan, 4 Mitch Bennett, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Jumarne Little-Kearnes, 7 Josh Siegwalt, 8 Rhys Weldon, 9 Kyle McCarthy 10 Josh Afamasaga, 11 Brody Tracey, 12 Maleke Morris, 13 Seb Rodet, 14 Travis Smith, 15 Jack Davidson, 16 Josh Afamasaga, 17 Dylan Warner-Chilstone
Sunday, Alfred Oval, 2.35pm
Young
1 Boro Navori, 2 Charlie Corcoran, 3 Zane Bijorac, 4 Clay Sing, 5 Sam Graziani, 6 Nick Cornish, 7 Jacob Lucas, 8 Jake Walker, 9 Tom Demeio, 10 Tom Giles, 11 Jayke Hogan, 12 Jonah Latu, 13 Ryan Dodson, 14 Jesse Corcoran, 15 Atu Tupou, 16 Michael Dodson, 17 Troy Whiley, 18 Josh Ayers
Junee
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Jese Wainibuli, 3 James Strickland, 4 Sam Sainsbury, 5 Ratu Saurara, 6 Hayden Diggins, 7 Jack McCarthy, 8 Pat Guthrie, 9 Will McDermott, 10 Jeffery Robert, 11 James Croydon, 12 Haydn Cowled, 13 Connor McCauley, 14 Zac Carey, 15 Zac Singh, 16 Joel Crowder, 17 Thomas Carroll
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
