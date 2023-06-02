Southcity have handed schoolboy Seb Rodet his chance to start as they look to bounce back to winning ways.
Rodet has been used for impact off the bench throughout the season, but will start at lock for the clash with Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
The 17-year-old was just looking to get a taste of first grade this season.
However he's been surprised by just how much of an opportunity he's been presented.
"It's been challenging but it's a good experience," Rodet said.
"It's definitely tougher than 18s, it's a big step up and a lot faster.
"It was a goal of mine to actually work my way into the side and it happened a lot earlier than I thought it would."
Rodet certainly hasn't looked out of place in the Bulls forward pack.
Captain-coach Kyle McCarthy has been impressed with what he's brought to the club this season.
"He's a big body, is very fit and has good leg speed so I thought I'd start him this week off that basis," McCarthy said.
"He's probably fitter than a lot of our blokes and has really deserved his chance.
"Especially with the 18s having a bye this week I thought if I had him fresh I'd give him a crack at starting as he deserves it."
However the Kooringal High School student admitted he's had to make plenty of adjustments stepping up to first grade.
The play-the-ball being one of them.
"It's a bit of a change for the 18s," Rodet said.
"It's more of an experience with the things that happen in the ruck.
"The 18s is very clean and no one really thinks to do that but there's definitely a bit of gamesmanship in first grade you have to get used to."
However McCarthy is confident he's got plenty to give to the Bulls.
"He's still raw with some things but he's a great learner, takes everything in like a sponge and overtime I think he will be a constant first grader," McCarthy said.
McCarthy is one of two returning faces to the team this week following a 38-6 loss to Tumut last week.
After missing the big loss to the Blues due to work commitments, he's back at hooker while Jarom Vakarewakobau slots back onto the win.
After being blown away early by Tumut last week, McCarthy believes getting a better start will be crucial to their chances at Anzac Park.
"The last 55 minutes were only 4-0 so we improved but you can't let people get that far ahead of you," McCarthy said. "A better start and a more complete performance will be good."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
