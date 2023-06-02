The Daily Advertiser
Seb Rodet given bigger opportunity with Southcity

By Courtney Rees
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 7:00pm
Seb Rodet has been given his chance to start for Southcity for the first time in their clash with Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Southcity have handed schoolboy Seb Rodet his chance to start as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

