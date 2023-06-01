Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) personnel spent the day with community members on Wednesday evening playing traditional First Nations games upon National Reconciliation Week.
The event was held at the Ngurra Hub in Ashmont and was organised by Wagga City Council as an opportunity for community members to embrace First Nations culture, come together and get to know local RAAF personnel including Indigenous Liaison Officer James Evans.
Mr Evans led the event and said the evening was about bringing all community members together and embracing First Nations cultures.
"We support the community as a whole and First Nations people are a part of that and part of my role is showing First Nations people how we support them holistically," Mr Evans said.
"Every Reconciliation Week is about walking together and stepping forward and in my eyes that has happened."
Mr Evans organised a bunch of First Nations games, which included boomerang throwing.
Wagga Sunrise Rotarian Fred Loneragan also attended the event, bringing with him rotary's peace pole.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
