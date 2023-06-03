The Daily Advertiser
Marrar reappoint coach Cal Gardner for second year in charge

By Matt Malone
June 4 2023 - 9:00am
Marrar coach Cal Gardner has re-signed for a second season in charge of the Bombers. Picture by Madeline Begley
MARRAR are the first Farrer League club to lock in their coach for next year by re-signing Cal Gardner for 2024.

