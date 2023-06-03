MARRAR are the first Farrer League club to lock in their coach for next year by re-signing Cal Gardner for 2024.
Gardner has the Bombers in third spot at the halfway mark of the Farrer League season and has been given the tick of approval by the club with the backing of a second year.
Gardner, 29, has been with Marrar for 12 years and served a five-year coaching apprenticeship as assistant under Shane Lenon.
Marrar president Pat Knagge was happy to lock Gardner in for another season.
"It was a really easy decision in the end given the start to the year he's had with a really young group and plenty of injuries and player unavailability as well," Knagge said.
"I think with where we're at at the half-way point of the season, it's really good, it's not just first grade, under 18s are undefeated, reserve grade's going well so the whole club seems to be going really well with him at the helm."
Gardner didn't hesitate at a second season in charge.
"I've really enjoyed the year right from the time I was appointed coach. It's a lot of work but it's been really enjoyable," Gardner said.
"We've had a big overturn of players and we've brought some new players in so I guess there was an element of the unknown there but all the young boys have stood up, there's a positive vibe around the club and I'm certainly happy with where the list is at and the direction the club is heading."
Knagge was happy to make a call early given it provides stability and allows planning to begin for 2024.
"That was one of the big things, to get it locked in as soon as we can to get that stability," he said.
"It will be good, he's really popular with the playing group so it should be good with player retention as well moving forward."
Gardner was also glad to get it done.
"It's good to have it locked away this early so now we can focus on the rest of this season and then it has that flow on effect so we can make sure we retain our players, which is my first priority, we've got an excellent group and I'd love everyone to hang around," he said.
