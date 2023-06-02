Just days after plans were announced to build a Coles supermarket in the city's north, another project is set to get underway at a shopping centre in the city's north.
It can now be revealed that construction is about to begin on a service station precinct adjacent to the Boorooma Shops on the corner of Messenger Avenue and Phar Lap Place.
Fitzpatricks Real Estate director Geoff Seymour said the Dunn Group is about to begin the build at Lot 3 of the site with turning of the sod "imminent."
"We look forward to the construction of a service station at the site," Mr Seymour said.
And while the branding of the service station has not been revealed, the Dunn Group already owns a BP service station on the corner of Edward and Fox Streets.
Mr Seymour said as part of the service station development, the Dunn Group plans to procure a license to supply "off premises liquor" and a "small supermarket."
"Overall, this is another piece of the puzzle that will go together to create a wonderful shopping precinct for the people and communities to the north of Wagga," he said.
It comes as more details are revealed about plans for a new Coles supermarket at the precinct.
Mr Seymour said the 9072 metre square block of land purchased by Coles in recent days could accommodate a supermarket rivalling Wagga's biggest.
"The parking space that would provide will allow a supermarket up to 3500 square metres, which is the same size as its Southcity store."
Domino's Boorooma franchisee Dan Evans welcomed news of the additional businesses and said they will be a boon for locals.
"It's a good win for the local community to have more services and more jobs in the area," Mr Evans said.
Domino's was the first business to open its doors at the first shopping centre to open in the city's northern suburbs and Mr Evans said the volume of business he has received shows the demand is certainly there.
"Being the first has its advantages, but also its challenges and it can be pretty quiet there on a weekday night," he said.
"But being first also shows the community need for a shopping complex on the north side [of town] and we've played a little part in attracting more people and businesses to the area."
Mr Evans said having a service station and supermarket will also help attract more people to the complex.
"I believe the supermarket will certainly attract more foot traffic," he said.
He said it would also be "convenient" for the food delivery side of his business to have a service station in close proximity.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
