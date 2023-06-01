Nullify closed out her previous campaign with consecutive victories and kicks off a new preparation with trainer Matthew Dale at Wagga on Friday.
The mare has 60 kilograms and a wide draw in 12 as she lines up against some talented opponents in the Riverina Livestock Agents Class 2 (1200m).
Nullify was previously trained in Sydney by Peter and Paul Snowden, but has been with Dale for most of this year.
She won at start number 19 at Kembla Grange over 1500 metres and backed that up at her next start to win again at Gosford over a mile.
It took Nullify a long time to break through, but she was on an upward spiral when Dale took over her preparation.
Race jockey Nick Heywood has ridden Nullify in track work and feels the best of the mare will be seen as she works up in distance
"She is the class horse in the race and she will be hitting the line hard," Heywood said.
Talented gallopers Dupride Star and Salute Again both resume in the same race a does dual Wagga winner Exalted Dennis.
Dupride Star has been off the scene since July of last year and finished second in a trial at Wagga last Saturday.
She also ran second behind subsequent Country Championships Wildcard winner I've Bean Tryin' who is the favourite for his race in Sydney on Saturday.
Salute Again has been lightly raced over the past 18 , but has plenty of ability as he displayed last July.
Trainer Wayne Carroll suggested Salute Again will be better after a couple of starts since the long break.
"It's a very strong race and he has a wide gate in 17 so it won't be easy first-up," he said.
"He normally sits midfield and works home hard so hopefully he can run a nice race first off."
