Nullify to begin new preparation at Murrumbidgee Turf Club

By Graeme White
June 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Nullify is put through his paces at Goulburn recently in the lead up to his first-up run at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Bec Grintell
Nullify closed out her previous campaign with consecutive victories and kicks off a new preparation with trainer Matthew Dale at Wagga on Friday.

