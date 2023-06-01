Marrar will be without Kadison Hofert for at least this weekend after she sustained a foot injury in training on Tuesday night.
Unsure how long she'll be out for, she's anticipating watching from the sidelines for the next few weeks.
Though unable to take the court this week, she's confident her team will be back in the winners circle on Saturday.
Heading into the weekend off a bye, Marrar had two big losses to Temora and North Wagga before their much needed rest.
Hofert said they've got new energy coming into their game against Coleambally and are keen to get another win on the board.
"It was good to have the break after a tough loss to North Wagga but everyone is keen to get back into it this week," Hofert said.
"We've got our full team, everyone is starting to gel well and I'm sure we'll get the job done on the weekend."
Hofert said the bye came at a good time for the side, giving them an opportunity to regroup as they approach the halfway point of the season.
"We know what we can do and I don't think that our performance against North Wagga did us any justice," Hofert said.
"We'll get together, work on those things and then hopefully get the win on the weekend.
"We've got a few games where I think we can win coming up, we've got the teams where we've either won or lost by one or two coming in the next five weeks so we'll try and get those wins and prepare ourselves for North Wagga and Temora later."
Confident heading into this week's game against Coleambally at home, Hofert is hopeful for a good margin.
Though they've kept their calm well in their tight games this season, a string of comfortable wins would go far for the team's confidence.
Across in Temora, the Kangaroos will host Charles Sturt University, Barellan will welcome Northern Jets to Barellan Sports Ground, and East Wagga-Kooringal open Gumly for The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
